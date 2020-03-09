Ranked choice voting would address Goldberg’s early voting concerns | READER COMMENTARY

Jonah Goldberg’s latest column (“Early voting is a bad idea. Just look at California’s primary,” March 8) is another in a long line of misinformation pieces that should have no place in any reputable newspaper. If voting is to be a right, casting a vote should be as easy as possible and every person should question the motives of someone arguing otherwise.
While it is valid that early voting wastes the votes for candidates who drop out before Election Day, Mr. Goldberg fails to acknowledge the obvious solution: ranked choice voting. Ranked choice voting would allow a dropped candidate vote to go to a candidate still in the race, while also protecting the right to vote of those who find it hard to vote on Election Day. If 40% of California voters voted early, yet there were hours-long lines at polling places after polls closed on Election Day, how in the world would dropping early voting make voting on Election Day anything but harder?
Nicole Hartig, Baltimore
