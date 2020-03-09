Ranked choice voting would address Goldberg’s early voting concerns | READER COMMENTARY

While it is valid that early voting wastes the votes for candidates who drop out before Election Day, Mr. Goldberg fails to acknowledge the obvious solution: ranked choice voting. Ranked choice voting would allow a dropped candidate vote to go to a candidate still in the race, while also protecting the right to vote of those who find it hard to vote on Election Day. If 40% of California voters voted early, yet there were hours-long lines at polling places after polls closed on Election Day, how in the world would dropping early voting make voting on Election Day anything but harder?