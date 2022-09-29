Baltimore high school student: Early start times lead to exhausted students and empty classrooms | READER COMMENTARY

Several months ago, I wrote a letter to the editor (”Early morning school hours put city students at serious risk,” June 23) talking about how opening schools up earlier was a bad idea for a number of reasons. The school system did not change the early start times despite numerous complaints. Now, about four weeks into the school year, I am writing back with an update.

I attend Baltimore City College High School. Our new start time is 7:30 a.m., which is 15 minutes earlier than last year. Those 15 minutes have turned out to make a massive difference. Every day, less than half the class arrives to my first period before 7:40 a.m. From what I’ve seen, the most who have been here at first bell is around six people. On the morning I wrote this, I was the only person to have arrived at class by first bell. This has made it so my first period teacher has to delay the start of class for at least 10 minutes every day. Given that it is math class, that is quite a bit of time that we could be using to learn about the complicated rules of calculus. Instead, we just sit there and make small talk while we wait for more than 10 people to get there.

Advertisement

We, as students, are constantly being told that we can’t be late to class because we will miss out on important instruction. Now, school starts so early that it’s nearly impossible for everyone to get there on time, and that infringes on the education of everyone. This was never a problem that I experienced when the start time was 7:45 a.m. The earlier start time has also made an impact on exhaustion. Just yesterday, multiple things happened to prove this. In first period, I was so tired that I couldn’t focus on the class. Instead, I had to focus all of my energy on keeping my eyes open. Also, my friend just slept through all of lunch because she physically couldn’t stay awake any longer. One of my classmates used the study period we were given in English class to take a nap. As I type this, I am sitting in the first 10 minutes of first period, and one of my classmates who did arrive on time is asleep behind me.

I have managed to not fall asleep in class yet this year, but there have been multiple days where my head just felt foggy all day because of how tired I was. If you walk around my school and ask a student how they’re doing, most likely they’ll respond by saying “tired.” I know this because I ask a bunch of people how they’re doing every day, and almost every time, no matter who I ask, they say they’re tired. When people ask me how I am, I say that I’m tired because I usually am.

Advertisement

I understand why the start times were changed, and I do think that varying start times for different schools to make transportation easier is a good idea. However, schools need to start later. In my opinion (and the opinions of many other students with whom I have spoken), it’s just not worth it when students are mostly arriving late and always tired.

I have also seen evidence of things like this happening at other schools. I’ve seen photos from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute of the line for late passes going out the door. I’ve seen my friends who go to Baltimore School for the Arts, who also had their start time moved up 15 minutes, posting about how much more tired they are compared to last year.

While 15 or 30 minutes earlier may not seem like that much, it has definitely caused problems that weren’t really there before. These problems will cause so many negative impacts on student’s grades and mental health, they can’t be ignored. Easier transportation can be made possible without compromising the other vital needs of students.

— Madeline Lundquist, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.