Releasing deserving ‘lifers’ is the right thing to do | READER COMMENTARY

”The quality of mercy is not strained” comes from William Shakespeare in “The Merchant of Venice.” The Bard expounds further to say “It blesseth him that gives and him that takes.” Haven’t all of us experienced blessings as givers when we commit an act of charity or better yet, forgiveness? Conversely, we have all experienced those feelings of regret and shame that show up when we have acted badly toward someone who deserved better — and both parties are the worse for it.