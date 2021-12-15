Releasing deserving ‘lifers’ is the right thing to do | READER COMMENTARY

The recent column by Dan Rodricks on “lifers” shed much needed light on this crucial and certainly divisive issue (”Dan Rodricks: In Maryland, parole seems likely for more lifers, but the Lenny Cirincione case is an outlier,” Dec. 10). I have known Lenny Cirincione for over 11 years as a member of my church’s prison ministry team, thus knowing him as a person, not a statistic. When we lump all inmates into the “lock ‘em up forever” segment (or cell in this case), are we not engaging in the same behavior when we condemn a group because of race, color or creed?
”The quality of mercy is not strained” comes from William Shakespeare in “The Merchant of Venice.” The Bard expounds further to say “It blesseth him that gives and him that takes.” Haven’t all of us experienced blessings as givers when we commit an act of charity or better yet, forgiveness? Conversely, we have all experienced those feelings of regret and shame that show up when we have acted badly toward someone who deserved better — and both parties are the worse for it.
Simply put, I know that Lenny is one of the success stories. He has the love and support of his family and the support of individuals who have been seeking his release for years. In January, the state legislature will be empowered to release Lenny and those lifers whose behavior strongly warrants consideration for release.
Gov. Larry Hogan, why not display the courage to release several deserving inmates who could enrich the lives of young men and women across the state before the end of the year? Think of the wisdom and blessings vulnerable (and deserving) young men and women would receive instead of these inmates wasting away at the expense of Maryland taxpayers.
Joe Lemmon, Columbia
