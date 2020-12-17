Early childhood reading should be Maryland’s focus | READER COMMENTARY

If everything that is taught in an 11th grade class has to be read aloud, no teacher is going to be able to cover the year’s curriculum. What teachers do is just plow ahead employing all the strategies that they have been taught and hope for the best. (Scaffolding is a completely inadequate solution, by the way, as are most of the other “fixes” for students who have reading issues.) This results in students who become discouraged and then disconnected. Whatever curiosity and engagement they started with is rapidly extinguished. Behavior issues follow. These students are not lazy or troublesome or lack intelligence — they have just given up trying because they are so far behind.