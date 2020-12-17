Early childhood reading should be Maryland’s focus | READER COMMENTARY

I have written time and again to our state legislature, to the Baltimore City Council and to the governor about the importance of early (0-3 years of age) childhood parenting, education and daycare programs. Very few respond, but I am motivated to write this letter by the one delegate who did respond: Thank you, Del. Brooke Lierman! The more a child is spoken to, the greater the chance that child will read well and hence succeed in school (”This may prove a good year for children around the world,” Dec. 11).
Poor children enter kindergarten with tens of thousands fewer vocabulary words than the middle and upper-middle class child does. I taught middle and high school students in the Baltimore City Public Schools and the juvenile justice system. More than half my students were reading three to four grade levels below their grade. I taught many, many 11th graders who read at a 4th to 6th grade level, and most did not have an individualized education program.
These students were not stupid. Far from it. Most were very bright. I could ask complicated questions requiring analytical thinking about material that had been read aloud, and my students came up with excellent answers. However, often I would hear that they knew the answer but they could not articulate the thought. When I asked them to try anyway, it was clear to me that they lacked the vocabulary and command of basic grammar to say what they were thinking. If I supported them by suggesting vocabulary that I thought they meant, it was also very clear that they knew how to think. They just didn’t have the vocabulary or language structure to express their thinking.
If everything that is taught in an 11th grade class has to be read aloud, no teacher is going to be able to cover the year’s curriculum. What teachers do is just plow ahead employing all the strategies that they have been taught and hope for the best. (Scaffolding is a completely inadequate solution, by the way, as are most of the other “fixes” for students who have reading issues.) This results in students who become discouraged and then disconnected. Whatever curiosity and engagement they started with is rapidly extinguished. Behavior issues follow. These students are not lazy or troublesome or lack intelligence — they have just given up trying because they are so far behind.
In the end, teachers are blamed for this failure but, in fact, there is not time in the day to address poor reading skills and cover the curriculum. By the time students get to third and fourth grade, they are no longer learning to read, but reading to learn. Upper grade teachers should be able to expect that most of their students will be reading at grade level. The curriculum that they are required to teach demand just that. And yet — it’s this simple — investments in education have to be made in equalizing the opportunities of poor children from the get-go. Educating parents in what their children need to succeed in school should also be part of the program. Expensive in the short-run, cheap in the long run.
We in Baltimore are graduating way too many seniors who cannot read at grade level. How do we expect them to succeed in life if they cannot read well?
Eugenie Jenkins, Baltimore
The writer is a retired Baltimore City Public Schools teacher.
