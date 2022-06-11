Commanders have a racist assistant coach | READER COMMENTARY

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is seen during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) (Luis M. Alvarez/AP)

The only conclusion I can reach after reading the article about Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (“Washington Commanders D.C. Jack Del Rio defends his tweet comparing George Floyd protests to US Capitol riots,” Jan. 8) is that he is a racist.

I do not use this word lightly. Mr. Del Rio asks why no investigation into the violence that took place after the George Floyd killing. He describes the Jan. 6, 2021 violence as a “dust-up” by comparison.

The Floyd protests were for the most part peaceful. The violence was mostly about opportunists taking advantage of the situation. Whereas the “dust-up” was about preventing the peaceful transfer of power by intimidation and violence. That was the point of Jan. 6.

— Howard Bernstein, Pikesville

