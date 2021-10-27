Isn’t anyone upset by the millions paid to fired Terps coach? | READER COMMENTARY

The payout and severance given to former University of Maryland football coach D.J. Durkin deserves additional notice (”University of Maryland is paying coaches $8.1 million not to coach — including some who were fired after football player’s death,” March 22, 2020). The University of Maryland had paid the former two-year head football coach $5.4 million in severance pay after firing him in October 2018.
So where are (or were) the outcries, diatribes, subpoenas, trials and oversight committees?
Bernard H. Meyer, Elkridge
