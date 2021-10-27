xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Isn’t anyone upset by the millions paid to fired Terps coach? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 27, 2021 3:44 PM
Then-Maryland head football coach D.J. Durkin during the Terrapins' first home game of the season in 2017. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun).
Then-Maryland head football coach D.J. Durkin during the Terrapins' first home game of the season in 2017. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

The payout and severance given to former University of Maryland football coach D.J. Durkin deserves additional notice (”University of Maryland is paying coaches $8.1 million not to coach — including some who were fired after football player’s death,” March 22, 2020). The University of Maryland had paid the former two-year head football coach $5.4 million in severance pay after firing him in October 2018.

So where are (or were) the outcries, diatribes, subpoenas, trials and oversight committees?

Advertisement

Bernard H. Meyer, Elkridge

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement