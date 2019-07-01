Can you halve a duplex? It's been done before.

Although I would not recommend demolishing half of a duplex for either aesthetic appearance or economic feasibility as is proposed in the 6100 block of Park Heights Avenue, this has been done several times in Baltimore (“A house divided: Plans for new Park Heights synagogue and community center would split a duplex down the middle,” July 1).

Further south on Park Heights Avenue near Park Circle are some examples of a surviving one-half of a duplex house. But the most famous example in Baltimore of a duplex where half the pair was retained while the other half was demolished and replaced is the Edgar Allan Poe House on Amity Street.

Some assume the Poe House was a row house, but old photographs show it was a duplex. Its neighbor to the north was altered when a full third floor replaced the attic level. By 1938, the neighboring house was demolished entirely and replaced with a Poe Homes residence abutting the historic Poe House.

Fred Shoken, Baltimore

