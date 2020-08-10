xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Want a mail-in ballot? Better fix the Dundalk post office | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 10, 2020 12:24 PM
A postal carrier delivers mail to boxes at Towson Crossing Apartments on Halstead Drive on Thursday, Aug. 6. Some area post offices have been experiencing delays in mail delivery.
A postal carrier delivers mail to boxes at Towson Crossing Apartments on Halstead Drive on Thursday, Aug. 6. Some area post offices have been experiencing delays in mail delivery. (Jerry Jackson)

Again, The Baltimore Sun has taken the lead and provided us with clear, concise, easy-to-follow directions to obtain a mail-in ballot for the upcoming November election (”Worried about voting in the November election? We are, too; here’s how to request a Maryland mail-in ballot today,” Aug. 6).

As a confined-to-home senior, I am thankful and so appreciate these directions. Now, after I follow the directions, could you also solve the problem of having the Dundalk Post Office deliver our mail so we could receive these ballots?

Advertisement

Anna Ritchey, Dundalk

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement