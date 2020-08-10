Want a mail-in ballot? Better fix the Dundalk post office | READER COMMENTARY

Again, The Baltimore Sun has taken the lead and provided us with clear, concise, easy-to-follow directions to obtain a mail-in ballot for the upcoming November election (”Worried about voting in the November election? We are, too; here’s how to request a Maryland mail-in ballot today,” Aug. 6).
As a confined-to-home senior, I am thankful and so appreciate these directions. Now, after I follow the directions, could you also solve the problem of having the Dundalk Post Office deliver our mail so we could receive these ballots?
Anna Ritchey, Dundalk
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.