xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Dundalk deserves some positive recognition | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 29, 2021 2:26 PM
From left, Roger Bennett, Edgemere, a chaplain at the Edgemere Church of God, and Clayton Alderman, Dundalk, load boxes of food into a vehicle outside their church. They are among the volunteers distributing 8,000 pounds of food to Baltimore County residents facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. February 10, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Thank you, Patricia Schultheis, for the positive commentary on Dundalk (”‘Dazzling diversity’ at Dundalk market,” April 27). Arriving in Dundalk as a new college graduate, in 1966, I have lived and taught school here for over 40 years, so I am well aware of the hope, diversity and historical significance of the area.

Now, as a senior with health problems, I am not only a witness but a recipient of that kindness, hope and diversity that Ms. Schultheis saw at the Plaza Flea Market. My neighbors have kept me fed, informed and errand-free during this pandemic!

Good for the Sun for printing a well-written, praiseworthy article that supplants the recent negative news about our local post office!

Anna Ritchey, Dundalk

