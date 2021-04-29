Dundalk deserves some positive recognition | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you, Patricia Schultheis, for the positive commentary on Dundalk (”‘Dazzling diversity’ at Dundalk market,” April 27). Arriving in Dundalk as a new college graduate, in 1966, I have lived and taught school here for over 40 years, so I am well aware of the hope, diversity and historical significance of the area.
Now, as a senior with health problems, I am not only a witness but a recipient of that kindness, hope and diversity that Ms. Schultheis saw at the Plaza Flea Market. My neighbors have kept me fed, informed and errand-free during this pandemic!
Good for the Sun for printing a well-written, praiseworthy article that supplants the recent negative news about our local post office!
Anna Ritchey, Dundalk
