To this writer’s knowledge, Mr. Olszewski is not attempting to sell parkland anywhere else in Baltimore County. Not in Towson. Not in Pikesville. Not in White Marsh or Perry Hall. Not in Randallstown. The list could go on. Webster defines discrimination as “the practice of unfairly treating a person or group differently from other people or other groups." Doesn’t Mr. Olszewski’s encouragement of the sale of parkland in Dundalk (wittingly or unwittingly) amount to a form of discrimination against the citizens of Dundalk?