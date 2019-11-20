A recent article, “Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski wants to protect low-income renters. Can he sell his plan?” (Oct. 7) quotes County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. as stating “Discrimination in any form is simply wrong." I have no argument with that statement. One week later, in another front-page article (“Olszewski encourages talks,” Oct. 14), Mr. Olszewski is noted as encouraging talks to foster the sale of North Point Government Center Park in Dundalk for commercial development.
To this writer’s knowledge, Mr. Olszewski is not attempting to sell parkland anywhere else in Baltimore County. Not in Towson. Not in Pikesville. Not in White Marsh or Perry Hall. Not in Randallstown. The list could go on. Webster defines discrimination as “the practice of unfairly treating a person or group differently from other people or other groups." Doesn’t Mr. Olszewski’s encouragement of the sale of parkland in Dundalk (wittingly or unwittingly) amount to a form of discrimination against the citizens of Dundalk?
Asking for a friend. Actually, asking for thousands of friends of parks.
Wayne Brooks, Sr., Elkton, Fla.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.