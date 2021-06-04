xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dundalk mail delivery is not a lost cause | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 04, 2021 12:44 PM
Magdalena Czempinski and her daughter Olivia, 4, enter the Dundalk Post Office last summer in hopes of picking up their undelivered mail. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun).
Magdalena Czempinski and her daughter Olivia, 4, enter the Dundalk Post Office last summer in hopes of picking up their undelivered mail. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I mailed an envelope on Wednesday, June 2 that was picked up from my mailbox in Rosedale and delivered to a Dundalk address. The Dundalk resident received the envelope the next day. Someone is obviously doing their job right (”Instead of eating bugs, how about debugging our mail?” June 2).

Also, everybody waiting for a check in the mail should get direct deposit. Ask at the bank how to get direct deposit. The bank wants you to get it. Even if you don’t have a computer, you have access to it from your bank. You have to go to the bank anyway to cash it, or you can call the bank’s automated phone line and check on your balance. No trip to the bank and your money is there. No waiting for a check in the mail. Use the ATM and no waiting in line for a teller.

Advertisement

Simple.

Thomas Coburn, Rosedale

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement