Defiant Dundalk minister needs professional help | READER COMMENTARY

If Pastor Stacey Shiflett believes God wants him to demand or entice parishioners to endanger their lives in order to worship, then Mr. Stacey believes in a selfish, greedy, careless God few of us could acknowledge or worship (“Baltimore County pastor rips up cease-and-desist order, vows to defy coronavirus shutdown,” May 22). For the sake of all those he influences, for their health and safety, the authorities need to take him into custody and withdraw the occupancy permit from the Dundalk Calvary Baptist Church, posting it as illegal to enter and stationing police at the entrance for enforcement until such time as the responsible authorities from the congregation reach agreement with Baltimore County on a means for them to worship without endangering the health and lives of their congregants.