Dulaney High community deserved a new building | READER COMMENTARY

The time is now. Dulaney High School is finally moving forward toward a new facility and sites (”Baltimore County executive now backs Towson, Dulaney high school replacements, reversing earlier position,” Feb. 1). Finally, students and staff will be in a safe, equitable building and given all the educational opportunities that were sadly limited or missed for years.
State and local leadership have fought to provide a new school with endless disappointments since 2014. Now, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has made a pledge to begin necessary funding. We are grateful.
There is a lesson moving forward. No school should be tossed into political arenas. All communities deserve the best education possible inside secure, modernized and maintained facilities. That is the responsibility of our leadership. More of this, please.
Jennifer H. Tarr, Cockeysville
The writer is co-founder of Friends of Dulaney.
