Olszewski broke his promise to replace Dulaney High | READER COMMENTARY

State Sen. Chris West has perfectly defined the irresponsible and dishonest decisions being made by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. (”Baltimore County executive embraces plan that would renovate but not replace Towson and Dulaney high schools,” Dec. 6). Along with the Dulaney community, the senator recalls Johnny O’s campaign promises to build a new DHS.
Senator West was there as the county executive toured Dulaney High taking photos and grabbing media opportunities to cheer for a new facility. He stated the facts calling Mr. Olszewski’s decision to avoid building a new Dulaney as “career-defining, breach of promise and broken word.”
Baltimore County Public Schools are facing serious consequences due to Johnny O’s dishonesty. Thank you, Senator West, for stating the facts.
Jennifer Tarr, Cockeysville
The writer is co-founder of Friends of Dulaney.
