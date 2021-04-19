When does Dulaney High get replaced, Mr. Olszewski? | READER COMMENTARY

Today, I applaud the record education funding for Baltimore County Public Schools as it’s related to school construction (”Baltimore County Executive Olszewski releases $4.2 billion spending plan with record school funding,” April 15). Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. will finish most of former County Executive Kevin Kamenetz’s huge efforts to address neglected, hazardous facilities.
For example, the late Mr. Kamenetz started the way overdue work to build a new Dulaney High School. Since December 2013, the Dulaney community has battled for school building and site needs as students and staff faced brown drinking water or none at all, bursting pipes, accidentally electrified field fences, limited air conditioning, archaic rooms and fields, overcrowding and an insecure building.
The inequity has been simply ignored as the politics disregard the evidence. Currently, Mr. Olszewski is silent about Dulaney High after campaign tours and numerous meetings focused on the new school. Often, the Dulaney community asks, “After eight years of this fight, which group of students will be the last to experience this dangerous, limited educational experience?”
I simply ask, Johnny O, what will be your legacy?
Jennifer H. Tarr, Cockeysville
The writer is co-founder of Friends of Dulaney.
