Just how soft on drugs is Mosby willing to go?

To say there are those in our society who want to encourage the use of illegal drug use would be an understatement for Marilyn Mosby (“Amid Baltimore’s opioid crisis, Mosby supports legal safe injection sites in new brief," July 10). First marijuana and now heroin and other hard drugs. What is this society coming to that we now want to encourage continued use of drugs as opposed to getting people off drugs?
Many of us saw this coming with Baltimore City State’s Attorney Mosby’s stance toward the use of marijuana. It foretold the bending of laws toward illegal drug use. How will Ms. Mosby deal with the selling and buying of illegal drugs? Will that soon be totally legal in a safe environment? How many people will die of overdoses before we wake up to the drug use problem? Drugs kill people and serve no redeeming value in our society.
What is next, Ms. Mosby? What laws will you seek to bend to your own beliefs in the future? Will we soon make heroin, cocaine and other drugs legal to possess and use as with your approach to marijuana? I wonder how parents, friends and siblings of those who died on overdoses would feel about your new approach.
There are those users who will not use the safe sites and still die because of drugs. In order for people to use heroin at a safe site, they still have to buy it illegally! Another law for you to change? And don’t forget how many users get money for drugs through criminal activities. It is a complicated environment and you can’t just deal with one part of it and ignore the rest.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore