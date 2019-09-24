Drugs have been invaluable in treatment of mental illness

In contrast, there are thousands of patients who have benefited from the medications designed to treat the severe symptoms of schizophrenia who have a life in the community but need additional resources devoted to housing, employment and support for families who are the primary caregivers. I have seen many lives transformed by these medications that reduce the most disabling symptoms of schizophrenia. There are many positive outcomes today thanks, in part, to the medications we have available. Without them, our patients would be worse off.