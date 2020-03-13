Mayoral candidates fail the drug test: They don’t see impact on crime | READER COMMENTARY

After reviewing the recent crime plans submitted by the candidates for mayor of Baltimore, I realized that none of them have any idea of what is going on in their city. None of them articulated or even mentioned the role that drugs play in the continuing epidemic of crime (“Campaigning in the time of coronavirus: Baltimore mayoral candidates embrace hand sanitizer, the elbow bump,” March 12).
We all know that most crime is the result in drug dealing and drug addiction yet none of these candidates said how they would increase the availability drug treatment services. This is totally shortsighted since we all know we’re not going to arrest our way out of a crime epidemic. It never worked before and will never work now.
It’s time to develop long-term residential drug treatment facilities for the city residents and for those returning to the city from prison. Educational and job training programs would be included as well as mental health counseling. It’s time to break the cycle of crime by breaking the cycle of addiction.
Mike Gimbel, Timonium
The writer is a former director of Baltimore County’s Bureau of Substance Abuse.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.