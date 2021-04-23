Ex-judge: Addicts need a path forward, not incarceration | READER COMMENTARY

In 1994, I had the opportunity to meet former Texas. Gov. Ann Richards. She told me that she had converted certain correctional institutions in her state to “treatment centers” for individuals suffering from substance use disorder to receive support services and treatment prior to release. In doing so, she had solicited the support of the Texas “Fortune 500” to donate their personnel to come “behind the bars” to give employment and life skill training. She even persuaded a group of dentists who volunteered to correct dental problems in response to inmates who complained that the bad condition of their teeth presented cosmetic barriers to employment. These programs were discontinued after she left office.