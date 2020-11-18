Drug treatment works better without police involvement | READER COMMENTARY

Mr. Klatzker writes of Gaudenzia clients: “We aren’t talking about people arrested for petty drug crimes. The vast majority of our 8-507 clients in Maryland have been convicted of felonies.” If that is the case, then something doesn’t add up. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s policies only impact drug possession. There is no change in prosecution policies for felony offenses. Yet Gaudenzia originally told The Sun that “the company has taken in $3.34 million less from the state diversion program compared with last year.” Either Gaudenzia is losing money because it typically relied on criminal justice referrals for drug possession cases, as the initial comments to The Sun suggest, or, for some reason, the state has stopped referring felony drug cases to Gaudenzia.