Drug treatment and criminal justice systems must work together | READER COMMENTARY

We must also remember families as well as the wider community have skin in the game as they are the victims of addicts who need to support their habit. We seem to be nearing the point where simple possession of even very dangerous drugs may be decriminalized as is now the case in Oregon. It should come as no surprise that some drug treatment centers have a business model as do the not-for-profit hospitals in Maryland. It is naive to believe that health-centered programs can work without partnering with criminal justice agencies. How many addicts voluntarily submit to drug treatment? My experience tells me that most addicts do better in mandatory treatment. There have been decades of opportunities to prove that voluntary treatment works but the fact is that an addict with a psychiatric problem is unlikely to remain in voluntary treatment.