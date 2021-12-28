Baltimore’s lack of interest in illegal drug use sends wrong message | READER COMMENTARY

I was pretty surprised when I read about Baltimore dropping the requirement for drug testing for city government employment (“Baltimore eliminates preemployment drug testing for many city jobs,” Dec. 15). City Human Resources Director Quinton Herbert claims that “lifting the drug testing policy will make city positions more attractive to candidates.” I believe Baltimore is sending the wrong message to drug users by essentially saying this: “Can’t get a job because you are a drug user? Come join our workforce in Baltimore where we don’t care if you are on drugs.” But then again, according to Mr. Herbert, “The test itself is a disincentive for people to even apply.”