xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore’s lack of interest in illegal drug use sends wrong message | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 28, 2021 11:34 AM
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott speaks at the opening of Caesars Sportsbook, in-person sports betting, at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. December 10, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun).
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott speaks at the opening of Caesars Sportsbook, in-person sports betting, at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. December 10, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)

I was pretty surprised when I read about Baltimore dropping the requirement for drug testing for city government employment (“Baltimore eliminates preemployment drug testing for many city jobs,” Dec. 15). City Human Resources Director Quinton Herbert claims that “lifting the drug testing policy will make city positions more attractive to candidates.” I believe Baltimore is sending the wrong message to drug users by essentially saying this: “Can’t get a job because you are a drug user? Come join our workforce in Baltimore where we don’t care if you are on drugs.” But then again, according to Mr. Herbert, “The test itself is a disincentive for people to even apply.”

Mayor Brandon Scott backed the policy change “to make sure our employment process was more fair and open, and we were no longer locking people out of the pool who are ready, willing and able to work in our city.” Just another nail in the coffin for the reputation of Baltimore. And let’s see how this resonates with our residents the first time someone is injured by a city employee on drugs.

Advertisement

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement