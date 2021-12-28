Baltimore’s lack of interest in illegal drug use sends wrong message | READER COMMENTARY

I was pretty surprised when I read about Baltimore dropping the requirement for drug testing for city government employment (“Baltimore eliminates preemployment drug testing for many city jobs,” Dec. 15). City Human Resources Director Quinton Herbert claims that “lifting the drug testing policy will make city positions more attractive to candidates.” I believe Baltimore is sending the wrong message to drug users by essentially saying this: “Can’t get a job because you are a drug user? Come join our workforce in Baltimore where we don’t care if you are on drugs.” But then again, according to Mr. Herbert, “The test itself is a disincentive for people to even apply.”
Mayor Brandon Scott backed the policy change “to make sure our employment process was more fair and open, and we were no longer locking people out of the pool who are ready, willing and able to work in our city.” Just another nail in the coffin for the reputation of Baltimore. And let’s see how this resonates with our residents the first time someone is injured by a city employee on drugs.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
