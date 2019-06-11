Stop overdose deaths with safe drug use sites

No one likes the idea of excessive drug use, but what about the idea of preventable deaths? What about all the tax dollars we spend treating overdoses? Safe consumption sites have been shown to save lives and tax dollars. And this recent Johns Hopkins study ("Opioid users in Baltimore and elsewhere say they would use designated sites to consume drugs,” June 5) shows that such sites would indeed be utilized.

Yes, the idea makes many feel uneasy, and to be frank, many believe drug users are unworthy of help. But addiction and its consequences reverberate through many parts of society including all of our pocketbooks. Hopefully, this issue will be coming back in the 2020 Maryland legislative session. Please give it consideration before then. Overdoses are awful, but drug use is going to happen whether we like it or not. We can prevent overdoses or deal with the fall-out of drug users’ deaths and costly care. The choice is ours.

Allison Berkowitz, Bel Air

