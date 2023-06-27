Baltimore needs more drug rehab opportunities | READER COMMENTARY

Needles are seen in containers next to a trash bin in Baltimore where the opioid crisis has taken its toll. File. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

I read recently about how they’re going to demolish The Baltimore Sun building at the Baltimore Peninsula development (”The former Baltimore Sun building in Baltimore Peninsula will be razed this summer,” June 21). That’s a pretty big building, and could you imagine how many drug rehabilitation beds they could house with all the office space needed for drug counseling and connecting people to agencies that will help them when they complete their rehabilitation? It would cost millions to build a building like this for any type of drug rehabilitation center, and I don’t think one building should be destroyed if it’s a perfect fit for this type of venture.

When are we ever going to start to battle the core problem in Baltimore, which is drug abuse. Everybody knows that the drug problem is the core cause of 90% of Baltimore’s troubles. You can fight the sale of drugs until you’re blue in the face, but until you stop the desire for drugs, then we’ve got what we have now: a drug problem we’ve been fighting for decades.

Advertisement

They say you have to begin somewhere, but I haven’t seen any results of anything that they have tried in this war against drugs in Baltimore. Until somebody figures out another way, we just have to lock up our cars, lock up our houses and protect ourselves when you leave our homes because this problem isn’t going away — it’s getting much, much worse.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.