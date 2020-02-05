Luckily in Maryland, our newly created Prescription Drug Affordability Board can take some strong actions here in our state on this issue. But we need a national solution so the U.S. Senate should pass right away and President Trump should sign HB 3. I was also shocked to hear the president exclaim his support for protecting people with pre-existing conditions from losing their health coverage when he fought hard to remove these protections by law, and luckily failed, and is right now asking federal courts to invalidate these life-saving protections. As Majority Leader Hoyer eloquently said, if Mr. Trump really does support health care coverage protections as he says, he would immediately withdraw his support for the lawsuit seeking to wholly invalidate the Affordable Care Act, including its pre-existing conditions provisions.