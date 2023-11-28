Drugs don’t work if patients can’t afford them | READER COMMENTARY

Despite the increased percentage of Americans with health insurance coverage made possible by the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, coverage for prescription drugs has limitations. File. (Tribune Content Agency) (LaylaBird / iStock via Getty Images)

As someone who is personally affected by the costs of lifesaving medication, I must object to the recent unfortunate and misguided op-ed extolling the virtues of unfettered drug prices (“Maryland, learn from Colorado: Price controls on drugs can do more harm than good,” Nov. 16).

After being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation five years ago, I am now tethered for life to taking the popular blood thinner Eliquis to prevent blood clots. Even after switching the brand of the medication three times and only taking half of the recommended dose on a regular basis, my costs have gone up from $200 per month to $1,100 per month for that one medication alone — a 450% increase for medication that is keeping me alive. My family has been forced to make difficult sacrifices to pay for this medication while struggling to cover other critical expenses like paying the mortgage and buying groceries.

We see too often what happens when we depend on drug manufacturers to just voluntarily do the right thing. For instance, despite the author’s assertion that cystic fibrosis patients with manufacturer coupons pay “nothing at all” for the drug Trikafta, the manufacturer Vertex Pharmaceuticals just dropped their copay assistance to $20,000/year from $100,000/year — without advance notice to patients. This for a drug with a list price of over $322,000 annually — though a year’s supply could be manufactured for as little as $5,700.

And Vertex is on track to earn more than $18.9 billion in sales for Trikafta in just the last two years alone, making it the third bestselling drug in the world.

This is what we get when we rely on drug manufacturers’ “goodwill.”

I applaud the work of Maryland’s Prescription Drug Affordability Board and the work of many advocates, legislators, physicians and consumers who came together to make it happen. Let’s not let a disinformation campaign distract us from the job of making sure lifesaving medication is affordable for all.

Because there’s one thing we know for sure: Drugs don’t work if people can’t afford them.

— Larry Lee Thomas, Glen Burnie

The writer is a senior pastor with the Empowering Believers Church.

