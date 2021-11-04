Congress must act to lower prescription drug costs | READER COMMENTARY

For well over a decade, prescription drug costs in the United States has been a major issue for retirees and the public at large (”U.S. needs affordable prescription drugs,” Aug. 17). We pay much more than people in any other industrialized countries do for the same drugs that are often made by the same companies.
There are three major areas that need to be rectified. First, have Medicare and Medicaid put their drugs out for bid, as does Veterans Affairs. Second, make it illegal for pharmaceutical companies to delay introduction of generic drugs. And third, make legal the importation of 90-day supplies of prescribed drugs from safe source countries such as Canada.
In each two-year congressional session over the last decade, we’ve seen over 100 bills addressing these and other closely-related matters, some comprehensive, some on the fringes. Only a few minor ones have passed. Many in the last few months of each session which made them convenient window dressing before an election with little chance for enactment.
It is long past time for Congress to pass either a comprehensive drug bill or individual ones addressing these issues.
Norma Stumpp, Phoenix
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.