That is why we can be thankful that in 2019 the Maryland General Assembly, with legislation sponsored by Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk and Sen. Kathy Klausmeier, created the first in the nation Prescription Drug Affordability Board whose mission is to determine how to make high cost prescription drugs more affordable for Marylanders. We are pleased with the members appointed to this landmark entity, especially the chair appointed by House and Senate leaders, former Maryland Health Secretary Van Mitchell who will do a great job in that role. Although we understand that it will take time for the Prescription Drug Affordability Board to be able to fully carry out its mission, we at the Maryland Health Care For All! Coalition will do all we can to help make it a success.