Mosby’s directive on low-level offenses goes too far | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby makes a persuasive case in defending her policy of not prosecuting low-level criminal offenses (”Baltimore state’s attorney: A year ago, I stopped prosecuting low-level offenses. Here’s why — and what happened,” April 19). I don’t disagree with the policy. But I do disagree that Ms. Mosby should be able to decide which crimes (as defined by legislature) she will prosecute.
Ignoring the law is unacceptable. If the law is bad, change it or rescind it. We have just been through four years of an authoritarian presidency, which should prove to us how dangerous it is to accept as legal that which the legislative branch of government has designated as illegal but is unwilling to enforce. What’s next? Will we stop prosecuting property crimes? Assaults? Rape? Is this Ms. Mosby’s prerogative?
Our elected legislators need to stop this power grab and address whatever changes may be needed through legislation.
Larry Williams, Towson
