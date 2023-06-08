Fighting drugs like fentanyl requires enforcement, treatment and education | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Solving Maryland’s drug epidemic means we need to reduce the supply of drugs, while at the same time reducing the demand. Most law enforcement experts believe that we will never arrest our way out of this epidemic, and I tend to agree. However, law enforcement and the criminal justice system have a very important responsibility to keep our streets, schools and neighborhoods safe.

Reducing the demand for all drugs, especially fentanyl, will take a radical change in how we prevent, educate and treat those who suffer from physical and emotional pain (”New UMD School of Medicine institute aims to change addiction treatment and prevention,” May 31). For years, the medical profession has acted as legal drug dealers by overprescribing pain and psychiatric medications. Things on this front are slowly improving, but training of medical professionals about addiction is critical.

But even if we stopped all drugs from reaching the streets, we still will have an enormous number of addicted individuals who need help. So how can we develop a “treatment on demand” system where everyone who needs help can receive it, regardless of their ability to pay? This will take a public-private partnership between government and the private medical community. Every public hospital should be encouraged (or forced) to create a minimum of 10-to-15 detoxification beds paid for by Medicaid. After detoxification, local and state governments should identify appropriate locations, such as closed military bases or closed hospitals, to build a treatment campus consisting of inpatient, intensive outpatient, medical and mental health services and more. Having this in place will also assist in our efforts to reduce homelessness since many of these individuals have serious drug addictions and mental health concerns.

I’ve worked with hundreds of families who feel lost and confused when it comes to navigating the system on how to find their loved one the best and most appropriate treatment they can afford. We need to take this confusion out of the equation and make it easy for everyone to receive the best and most appropriate treatment. Education, treatment and enforcement working together is our best hope.

— Mike Gimbel, Lakewood Ranch, Florida

The writer is a former director of Baltimore County’s Office of Substance Abuse and and a recovering addict.

