Should police look the other way when addicts steal? | READER COMMENTARY

I have some basic questions for letter writer Brendan Saloner about the move toward decriminalization of drug possession (”Drug treatment works better without police involvement,” Nov. 18). Does the esteemed Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health professor wish to decriminalize such trifling violations as petty theft, grand theft, burglary, armed robberies, fencing stolen property, embezzlement, shoplifting, etc.? These are all the crimes that desperate addicts are driven to commit on a daily basis. This behavior continues to create the mountains of victims addicts need to finance their continuing possession of these potentially “decriminalized” drugs. Should the police not be involved in such minuscule matters? That’s how addicts get arrested by police. They mostly get caught in the act of the crimes described. He didn’t even mention the victims of the property crimes committed by using addicts, did he?
Should the police not be involved in the apprehension and incarceration of those guilty of the manufacture and distribution of narcotics in order to allow free rein for all of the black market racketeers to traffic these now-decriminalized drugs? Do these entrepreneurs pay income tax on the sale of decriminalized merchandise? Many people are shot and killed here in the Baltimore area, not to mention the rest of the world, including Oregon, over the drug corners and territories that the dealers will peddle these decriminalized drugs. Should the police not be involved with those insignificant occurrences?
I have been a state and internationally certified addictions counselor for over 25 years. I have worked hand-in-hand with the criminal justice system the entire time. I do an intensive outpatient group nine hours per week. Not a single one of my current clients in calendar year 2020 was referred for treatment for simple possession. Most were thefts, robberies, drunk driving, drug trafficking and assaults including domestic violence. Substance abuse was the common denominator in all of these folks.
Many will tell you that their addiction to drugs was what got them in the state of desperation leading them into the system. Many have grown weary of correction departments, parole and probation and drug courts. They would not have stopped if everything they did was “decriminalized” or even worse, legalized. Would they have sought treatment and recovery of their own volition? I think not.
George Hammerbacher, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.