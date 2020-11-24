Should police look the other way when addicts steal? | READER COMMENTARY

I have some basic questions for letter writer Brendan Saloner about the move toward decriminalization of drug possession (”Drug treatment works better without police involvement,” Nov. 18). Does the esteemed Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health professor wish to decriminalize such trifling violations as petty theft, grand theft, burglary, armed robberies, fencing stolen property, embezzlement, shoplifting, etc.? These are all the crimes that desperate addicts are driven to commit on a daily basis. This behavior continues to create the mountains of victims addicts need to finance their continuing possession of these potentially “decriminalized” drugs. Should the police not be involved in such minuscule matters? That’s how addicts get arrested by police. They mostly get caught in the act of the crimes described. He didn’t even mention the victims of the property crimes committed by using addicts, did he?