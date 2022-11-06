Battling drug epidemic requires a broader strategy with these key investments | READER COMMENTARY

Naloxone, packaged with instructions, is one of the items given out by the Baltimore Harm Reduction Coalition outreach workers as part of their public health mission to keep drug users safer with clean supplies. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Meredith Cohn continues her insightful reporting on opioid and other drug overdoses in Maryland (“Opioid-related deaths falling, but larger epidemic persists,” Nov. 3). Her summary of recommendations from the recent American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence conference in Baltimore is vitally important: Expanding the use of naloxone, the overdose reversal drug; more affordable treatment providers; reducing the stigmas around drug use and recovery; adding more addiction health care providers, ranging from peer recovery specialists to psychiatrists; more evidence-based prevention, treatment and recovery services.

Yet, additional priorities and funding investments are needed. “Investments” is the key term here as it describes how these services result in reduced worker absenteeism, safe and more law-abiding neighborhoods, decreased public health care costs that affect all of us, and more stable drug-free families, congregations and businesses.

I suggest we promote a widespread understanding of the continuum of strategies and services to resolve this epidemic starting with evidence-based prevention programs through treatment and continuing for support and opportunities for sustained, long-term recovery. Research shows that “just say no” didn’t work and ironically actually increased drug use by young people.

We also know that 30-day, 90-day, and sometimes even longer treatment programs may be necessary but, too often, are not sufficient. Finally, there has been a serious underinvestment in recovery services. As a person in long-term recovery, I know that many cost-effective, community-based programs and efforts are successful in helping people stay sober and lead healthy, productive lives.

Throughout Maryland, there will be significant changes in political leadership and their new departmental health care staff. Perfect timing for a consolidated, bipartisan plan for addressing all aspects of our state’s substance use challenges.

— Don Mathis, Havre de Grace

The writer is a certified peer recovery specialist at Voices of Hope and board member of Addiction Connections Resource.

