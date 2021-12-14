Maryland just dealt a serious blow to efforts to reduce drug overdoses | READER COMMENTARY

A century ago, the United States passed an amendment banning alcohol. It was counterproductive at its goal of reducing crime, so much so that it had to be undone with a later amendment. It is frustrating to know that 100 years after this lesson, the sentiment still exists that you can fight substance abuse with criminalization.
In her article “Maryland lawmakers won’t vote to decriminalize syringes and other drug paraphernalia” (Dec. 6), Pamela Wood describes the unfortunate fate of a bill that would, as the title suggests, decriminalize drug paraphernalia. The paraphernalia decriminalization bill, despite strong support from the medical community, was vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan, and the Maryland Senate just postponed a further vote indefinitely.
Passing this bill would have no doubt saved lives, and killing it was a mistake. With drugs and drug supplies illegal to possess, addicts are not given the option to seek help, and the state loses all control over the drugs that are sold. Every year, thousands of lives are lost to overdose and some of these deaths could be prevented with better drug laws that focus on saving lives rather than punishment.
Naftali Beller, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.