How to prevent drowning: Learn to swim, don’t drink before going in | READER COMMENTARY

Loyola University Maryland swimmer Kait Richter with Peyton Smith at the Mangione Aquatic Center as part of the Junior H2Ounds drowning prevention program. File. (Loyola Maryland/Baltimore Sun). (Courtesy Loyola Maryland )

The article about the man who drowned in the Chesapeake Bay (”Hyattsville man drowns near Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse, Maryland Natural Resources Police say,” June 1) reminded me to send this exhortation to everyone who reads The Baltimore Sun.

Just to be clear, I have no knowledge of why this particular man drowned other than what I read in the article. The following advice comes from my training during my teenage years, way more than half a century ago, as a Red Cross water safety instructor and from my years as the county medical examiner in Cecil County.

Advertisement

Here’s how to prevent drowning.

First, don’t jump or fall into water over your head if you can’t swim.

Advertisement

That might seem pretty obvious, but just to be clear, walking out on a pier, getting into a small boat, or even walking near the edge of the walkway at the Baltimore Inner Harbor are highly dangerous if you can’t swim, so learn how to swim.

Second, if you’re drinking, don’t go near the water.

Even if you know how to swim, there is danger near the water. You’ve heard, often, that it’s dangerous to drink and drive. Now, hear this, it’s also dangerous to drink and swim. As Cecil County’s medical examiner, I had to investigate drowning deaths of people who were good swimmers, but who either jumped into the water or fell into the water while intoxicated.

The thing about alcohol intoxication is that it makes you think you’re better at driving and swimming than you actually are. In fact, alcohol makes you much worse at driving and swimming than you are when sober.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.