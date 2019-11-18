Drones in Baltimore sound like a good idea (“‘A balancing act’: Maryland police drones aid in searches, crash investigations, but raise privacy concerns,” Nov. 15). They would give the police department a quick heads up to where crime was destroying this city. What a fantastic idea to help us get criminals off the streets and make its citizens safer.
Yet, there are some who feel that it would create “privacy problems.” What privacy? Will people run around the streets naked and fear that the drones will take pictures and post them on line or The Sun will display them?
We have a choice. Are we interested in reducing the number of shootings, or robberies or crime in general, or are we comfortable with the current situation. We have a chance to make this city at least a little safer, and we should take it.
Arthur Shefrin
