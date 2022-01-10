Drone warfare a dangerous business for all concerned | READER COMMENTARY

I listened to a retired drone operator recently on National Public Radio. He spoke eloquently of the psychological damage that his job had inflicted on him. He said that guilt overwhelmed him at night, that he had killed so many people and destroyed lives, inadvertently or wittingly, by following orders. He deplored the errors inherent in drone warfare and he spoke of a recurrent nightmare he had where the people he killed, people he didn’t even know by face or by name, seemed to appear and taunt him. Long distance war leaves its trauma and scars on those who wage it.