Require a driver’s license to vote? Not so fast. | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Richard Webb omitted much in his recent call for photo IDs (”Requiring photo ID is not voter suppression,” June 25). First, he said that you can get a photo identification for free. But he didn’t say that if you had lost your birth certificate and needed another, that will cost you. You have to go to a bureaucracy, which often has long lines. If you need to take time off from work, that will cost you as well. Sometimes, transportation is another hassle.
Mr. Webb said he had a list of things for which you need an ID. Even without seeing the list, I can be sure that with one exception, these are all privileges. Driving is a privilege: It’s so inherently dangerous that the states may deny licenses to people who can’t pass tests of knowledge and skill. Drinking is a privilege: The 21st Amendment said that while the federal prohibition of alcohol was no longer banned, states could maintain their own bans. Even “the right to keep and bear arms” is constrained by language calling for the “militia” to be “well-regulated.”
I also can be sure that everything on his list is a convenience. Driving is so convenient that just about anyone who can is willing to go through the bureaucracy to get their license to do it. But picture someone who can’t drive, say because of a disability. If for everything else on Mr. Webb’s list they could either find a workaround or do without, why should they need to put up with the bureaucracy to get an ID that they don’t need? Would such a person be incapable of handling adult responsibilities? I think this argument that anyone can get an ID is “able-splaining,” not taking the time nor using the imagination to put yourself in the position of someone who had heretofore not needed an ID.
Finally, what’s with all the fuss? If all who advocate for voter IDs really think they’re needed, why don’t they render all assistance to get them to eligible voters? I think that the push for photo IDs was instigated by Republicans who want the collateral damage from people who can’t get them.
Paul O’Brien, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.