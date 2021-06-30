Require a driver’s license to vote? Not so fast. | READER COMMENTARY

I also can be sure that everything on his list is a convenience. Driving is so convenient that just about anyone who can is willing to go through the bureaucracy to get their license to do it. But picture someone who can’t drive, say because of a disability. If for everything else on Mr. Webb’s list they could either find a workaround or do without, why should they need to put up with the bureaucracy to get an ID that they don’t need? Would such a person be incapable of handling adult responsibilities? I think this argument that anyone can get an ID is “able-splaining,” not taking the time nor using the imagination to put yourself in the position of someone who had heretofore not needed an ID.