Restaurants have a right to establish dress codes

It strongly implies that restaurants which have dress codes are engaging in racially discriminatory behavior. Perhaps the editorial board needs to get out of its ivory tower because the type of clothing addressed by these policies is worn by people of all races and colors. Restaurants wanting to create a more upscale atmosphere should not be racially disparaged as The Sun has done. When my wife and I go out for a special occasion and dress for the occasion, is it wrong of me not to want to be seated next to a man in flip flops, his pants halfway down his posterior, wearing a tank top and with a baseball cap perched sideways on his head?