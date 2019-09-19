Restaurants have a right to establish dress codes

The Sun editorial criticizing Choptank and other Baltimore City restaurants for having a dress code is nothing less than shameful (“Choptank should ditch the dress code altogether,” Sept 18).
It strongly implies that restaurants which have dress codes are engaging in racially discriminatory behavior. Perhaps the editorial board needs to get out of its ivory tower because the type of clothing addressed by these policies is worn by people of all races and colors. Restaurants wanting to create a more upscale atmosphere should not be racially disparaged as The Sun has done. When my wife and I go out for a special occasion and dress for the occasion, is it wrong of me not to want to be seated next to a man in flip flops, his pants halfway down his posterior, wearing a tank top and with a baseball cap perched sideways on his head?
There are enough reasons why people are reluctant to go to restaurants in Baltimore. The Sun editorial board now advocates an anything goes dress code for city restaurants that adds yet another reason to avoid them.
It is tough enough for a new restaurant such as Choptank to open a restaurant in the city. The Sun’s editorial makes it even harder.
What is next? Should city schools abandon dress codes? Will The Sun shame other local employers for dress codes it deems as less than welcoming? Shame on The Sun for this reckless attack on local businesses.
John Sinclair
