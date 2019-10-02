Two years ago, I took my family to a small neighborhood club for Thanksgiving dinner. We were all dressed appropriately. It was very pleasant, until about halfway through a man wearing shorts, a dirty t-shirt and flip flops came in off the paddle tennis court up to the table next to us and stood there for half an hour loudly “yucking” it up with the couple sitting there. It was inconsiderate, annoying and made us wish we had had dinner at home. I called the club president to express my disappointment, and he said there was nothing he could do even though there was a dress code. I resigned that week.