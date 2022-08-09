Thanks, DPW, for prompt, efficient action | READER COMMENTARY

Mimi Bennett checks a door as she stands inside the basement of the family home in north Baltimore recently flooded with waste water after a 2018 storm. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Unfortunately, we had a sewage backup in our home. We contacted the city not knowing what to expect. But to our surprise, a supervisor came to our home within an hour of the call. He reviewed the problem and dispatched additional help to clean out our pipes. Soon, two Baltimore City Department of Public Works workers arrived and fixed the pipe. Problem solved.

It was fast, efficient and effective — all within a few hours. The crew was experienced, professional, responsive and hardworking. Thank you, DPW.

— Lissa Abrams, Baltimore

