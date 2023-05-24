Druid Hill Park Drive is a tiresome mess | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Work continues on underground storage tanks for the reservoir at Druid Hill Park. It is one of two city water projects that are experiencing delays. May 17, 2023. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

I am so weary of making my way along Druid Park Lake Drive with its crumbling barriers, torn up road and warning that there’s “no left on Linden.” This area is one of the most beautiful in the city, and it has been left with overgrown weeds, broken equipment, falling-down fencing all along the drive. Why aren’t Mayor Brandon Scott and members of the Baltimore City Council demanding that this area be cleaned up?

No wonder the city keeps getting fined for inaction (”What’s wrong with the Baltimore City Department of Public Works?” May 22).

— Barbara G. Cook, Cockeysville

