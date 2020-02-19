Though downtown Baltimore has its share of challenges and needs, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore has made a real difference over the 12 years I’ve lived in our city (“Baltimore’s Downtown Partnership needs a new leader who will make downtown a priority again,” Feb. 7). Developing Center Plaza, greening McKeldin Square and recruiting downtown’s only supermarket are just a few examples of Downtown Partnership’s effectiveness and impact.
As president of the City Center Residents Association and member of Downtown Partnership’s former Residents’ Advisory Group, I’ve seen the organization’s work first-hand. Since CCRA’s creation three years ago, we’ve partnered with the Downtown Partnership on information sessions about downtown development, flower plantings and events with candidates for public office. Right now, we’re working together to organize a public forum with Baltimore’s mayoral candidates.
Baltimore's central business district, rapidly growing residential community, historic retail core and Bromo Arts District are the heart of our city. Since no city can be healthy without a healthy heart, the City Center Residents Association looks forward to growing our partnerships with Downtown Partnership and other stakeholder groups to make the heart of Baltimore a desirable, diverse and vibrant place to live, work and grow businesses.
Paul Sturm, Baltimore
