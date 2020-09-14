Could it be that Councilman Dorsey is the ‘phony?’ | READER COMMENTARY

It’s fascinating to see Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey at it again criticizing the Baltimore Police Department (“Baltimore city councilman criticizes police for posing with anti-abortion activists,” Sept. 9). He says that it is unacceptable — and in violation of department policy — that on-duty officers are participating in an anti-abortion protest. I was relieved that later in the article, he was also critical of police officers raising their fists and kneeling during protest against police brutality. My relief was short-lived since his argument was not that they were active in a political protests, but that the cops were “phony” given the department’s documented patterns of unconstitutional policing.