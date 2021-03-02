Dorsey needs to dial it down | READER COMMENTARY

I was shocked to read about Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s attack on the entire Baltimore Police Department, the Fraternal Order of Police and Commissioner Michael Harrison in Dan Rodricks’ column, “A Baltimore councilman at war with city cops” (Feb. 23). Mr. Dorsey is generally known to be a progressive, sharp council member, so why write off the entire local police union as “a racist brotherhood,” smearing all its members? He does not acknowledge the many dedicated and caring officers in the Baltimore force.
And yes, reform is needed. The abuses of power and resulting police brutality have been horrendous and must be stopped. But how to get to a more just police department? If Mr. Dorsey, as a white man, wants to be an effective ally to his non-white constituents, he may want to switch from a warrior pose to that of a bridge-builder across the chasm of differences. Maybe he and FOP Lodge 3 President Mike Mancuso could find the will and finances to offer diversity training to the officers.
At the very least, Mr. Dorsey could step back, regroup and begin a dialogue with Mr. Mancuso while having people at his side who will remain calm during tense moments.
Uta Allers, Baltimore
