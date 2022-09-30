City Council bill to end single-family zoning detrimental to Baltimore, Sun readers say | READER COMMENTARY

Councilman Ryan Dorsey wants to end single-family zoning and adjust off-street parking requirements, opening up the entire city to multi-unit housing. As long as homes meet certain size requirements, they could be renovated and turned into two, three or even four households under a bill that Dorsey introduced Monday night called the Abundant Housing Act. (Kim Hairston)

Abundant Housing bill is misguided

Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s Abundant Housing bill, while well-meaning, will only create additional competition for existing homes (”A city councilman wants to end single-family zoning in Baltimore. Here’s what that means,” Sept. 23). Picture it: A young couple wants to buy a 2,500 square-foot home, but instead of bidding against people like themselves, they’re bidding against deep-pocketed corporations, some from outside the city or state whose only aim is to make a profit. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but, according to Pew Charitable Trusts, investors bought 24% of all homes in 2021, up from an average of 15% since 2012. This puts additional pressure on available housing stock and effectively sidelines those of modest means while restricting their ability to build generational wealth.

There’s a myth that Baltimore lacks affordable housing, but that’s just plain false. There are many affordable homes on the market right now, many of which are under $200,000. But, for some, the high property taxes make it impossible to own a home in the city. Others may lack the ability to save for a down payment, may be underbanked or don’t have access to credit. Instead of declaring open season on Baltimore’s housing stock, why not encourage and help people to save for a down payment, build credit or take advantage of Maryland’s mortgage assistance and first time homebuyer programs?

If the councilman wants to make Baltimore an attractive option, how about starting with the basic, like reliable trash and recycling pickup, decent schools, lower crime, lower taxes and greater employment opportunities? The people will follow.

— Bob McGeehan, Columbia

Dorsey bill would destroy Baltimore neighborhoods

I just read with fear and horror in The Baltimore Sun about the proposal by Councilman Ryan Dorsey to end single family zoning and change parking restrictions to allow multifamily units in single family homes. One example given in the article is converting a 1,200-square foot rowhouse into two units.

My single family house next to Johns Hopkins University is about that size. I’ve lived in fear for years that houses in this neighborhood would be cut up into student apartments or converted to frat houses. Councilman Dorsey’s bill would make my neighborhood unlivable except for JHU students.

The city went through a comprehensive rezoning less than 10 years ago. This bill will chuck it and allow developers and slumlords to decimate stable neighborhoods.

Why make the zoning change citywide? Why not focus on specific neighborhoods targeted for redevelopment?

I visited for years and then I briefly lived for four years in a city neighborhood that allowed row houses to be cut up into cheap apartments. I moved away from it as soon as I could because the neighborhood became filled with renters who couldn’t care less about the neighborhood. It became an awful and increasingly dangerous place to live. The last straw was when a man was murdered a half block away while I stood in my kitchen listening to gunshots.

I will not return to living like that. I’ll leave the city if that happens.

It seems that the only people who will truly benefit from Councilman Dorsey’s bill are real estate developers. It won’t benefit existing homeowners.

— Ed Schneider, Baltimore

Homeownership, not multifamily rental units

They say the road to hell is often paved with good intentions, and that’s what we have with Ryan Dorsey’s proposal to end single family zoning, “Reversing City’s Housing Scarcity” (Sept. 24). Mr. Dorsey has forgotten the long held progressive goal of encouraging homeownership.

Homeownership creates stable neighborhoods of residents fully invested in their homes, neighbors and communities.

Progressives have always pushed for subsidies for both developers and home buyers to encourage single family homeownership. Certainly his intentions are idealistic and well meaning, but Mr. Dorsey’s proposal would be very destabilizing to Baltimore’s neighborhoods.

Another current issue in real estate is the disappearance of affordable “starter homes.” So I have an idea: Allow large, single-family properties to be converted into condominiums. This would nurture diversity and opportunity, while promoting homeownership and boosting the stability of our neighborhoods.

— David Katz, Baltimore

Parking would be a disaster

I hate to be a naysayer for the idea of converting property to multiunit housing, but the parking situation would be a disaster. The statement “adjusting the off-street parking requirements” really doesn’t explain a lot. In addition to the infrastructure requirements that will need to be made by the local government to include public transportation, schools and other required amenities need to be considered. A lot of that is left in the weeds by those making all the money investing in the neighborhoods. I understand the concept behind the proposal, but it is going to take more than just passing the act to make it work smoothly and be beneficial to the whole community.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

Dorsey’s solution is no solution

Councilperson Ryan Dorsey is correct that there is a scarcity of affordable housing in Baltimore City, but his solution of creating multifamily housing opportunities for investors in certain neighborhoods is not the solution.

Under his proposal, the patterns of inequality across the city will become stronger, as important neighborhoods — like Roland Park — simply cruise on, reinforcing the Two Baltimores structure.

What can we do? The city has at least 15,000 abandoned homes, so let’s rehab those for starters. Not only will 15,000 families have decent places to live, but the neighborhoods around the houses will become much brighter and more stable.

The city could create a kind of Civilian Conservation Corps to do the work, recruiting young people in the city — men and women — and teaching them construction skills, which are in demand today. The city could partner with the Building Trades unions, so that as people got skills, they could enter a union apprentice program.

The city could also revive that dreaded word “public” — as in public housing. For decades, public housing has been demolished and not replaced, so let’s build a lot of units. One problem is that the members of the City Council find “public” to be an unpleasant word, and won’t fund public schools, public transportation, public health, public infrastructure.

The big challenge is paying for all of this construction, so how about diverting some of the hundreds of millions of dollars that the Council has shoveled along to rich developers, as TIFs and PILOTs, It is their version of the Trickle Up theory — We give you tax dollars and you give us campaign contributions. No wonder the members of the City Council want to squash the proposal to publish all of this largesse.

It is our tax dollars and should be spent for us, not for the few. It takes vision and a commitment to the taxpayers, so let’s see if the council can do it.

— Bill Barry, Baltimore

