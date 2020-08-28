Councilman Dorsey wants to denigrate our heroes | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Councilman Ryan Dorsey seeks to rechristen Herring Run Park’s 18th Century “Columbus Obelisk” monument as the “Victims of Police Violence Monument” (”Councilman Dorsey: Why we should rededicate Baltimore’s Columbus obelisk to victims of police brutality,” August 26) Councilman Dorsey might instead consider supporting the construction of a new monument for this purpose, as it would avoid the controversy associated with supplanting an existing monument. But memorializing victims isn’t the main point of this endeavor. The primary motivation is to denigrate traditional American heroes, in this case, Christopher Columbus and police officers, and to humiliate their admirers. I suspect that if Councilman Dorsey can achieve that outcome, while burnishing his progressive street cred along the way, he’ll consider it a substantial victory.