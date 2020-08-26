Sink or swim: act now to save Dorchester County | READER COMMENTARY

That is why Maryland needs to invest now in programs that will address climate change and create jobs. We should enact laws and set policies to make Maryland carbon-neutral by 2035. We also should invest in programs to make Chesapeake communities resilient in the face of rising sea levels, to close what scientists and policy makers call the “resilience gap.” Governor Hogan and state legislators will have the backing of voters. According to a 2018 study by Yale University, a clear majority of Marylanders, including those in Dorchester County, want their state and local leaders to act.