From climate to U.S. Capitol attack, the sky is not falling | READER COMMENTARY

In a recent op-ed, psychotherapist Kerry Malawista maintains that some patients are suffering from a new malady of Democracy Anxiety Disorder (”Democracy Anxiety Disorder: A new diagnosis?” July 13). It is alleged that the Jan. 6 uprising, gun violence, climate change and U.S. Supreme Court decisions are causing this new condition. I wish to offer a differential diagnosis: Acute Chicken Little-itis.

Believe it or not, this great country has survived far more dangerous times that have threatened our freedom than the present. Are we worse off now than when our Founding Fathers faced the hangman’s noose by signing the Declaration of Independence, when the White House was burned to the ground in the War of 1812, when 750,000 people died and many more were wounded in a catastrophic Civil War, when 25% of the workforce was unemployed during the Great Depression, or when we fought ruthless tyrants in World War II?

We have problems today, but the sky is not falling. Perhaps a solution to newly created disorders is less psychotherapy and more historical perspective. Our ancestors overcame their problems with focus, determination and effort. We can as well if we concentrate on trying to work for the common good, stop trying to score political points and act like adults.

— Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville

