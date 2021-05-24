Goodwill has its trashy moments, too | READER COMMENTARY

I read with interest the recent article, “Generosity comes with a cost” (May 21) about donors dumping unusable items at Goodwill stores.
I recently delivered a box of very nice glassware carefully wrapped and in a box marked “Fragile/Glass” to a contact-free, drive-up Goodwill store in Baltimore County. From the driver’s seat, I watched in dismay as the staff member opened the box and unceremoniously dumped the contents into a very large bin to the sound of shattering glass.
I suppose I could have saved them the labor cost by taking my donation directly to the county landfill.
Wayne Murphy, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.