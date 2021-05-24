xml:space="preserve">
Goodwill has its trashy moments, too | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 24, 2021 1:30 PM
Sorter Rose Parker unpacks donations of clothes in the production room at Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley's Westminster Store Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. More than 30 people work in the Westminster store's production area where donations are collected, sorted, priced and readied for sale. (Dylan Slagle/Baltimore Sun Media Group).
I read with interest the recent article, “Generosity comes with a cost” (May 21) about donors dumping unusable items at Goodwill stores.

I recently delivered a box of very nice glassware carefully wrapped and in a box marked “Fragile/Glass” to a contact-free, drive-up Goodwill store in Baltimore County. From the driver’s seat, I watched in dismay as the staff member opened the box and unceremoniously dumped the contents into a very large bin to the sound of shattering glass.

I suppose I could have saved them the labor cost by taking my donation directly to the county landfill.

Wayne Murphy, Baltimore

