Trump’s busy agenda: Dining with antisemites, trashing constitution | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Nov. 15, 2022. A recent call by Trump for the "termination" of parts of the U.S. Constitution made a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotations of 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Former President of the United States Donald Trump who swore to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States” writes that because there was massive election fraud (there wasn’t) and since he actually won the election (he didn’t) that portions of the Constitution should be ignored and he should be installed as president or that there should be a new election.

Even before that, Trump had dinner with a total antisemite and other people including a well-known white supremacist whom he claimed not to know. What is scarier? That he had this dinner with the artist formerly known as Kanye West because he is “nice to him” or that the publicly-funded Secret Service allowed someone Trump “didn’t know” to be anywhere near an ex-president (”Bret Stephens: The table for Trump’s antisemitic banquet was set long ago,” Dec. 5)?

The only people who still support this person as someone who should hold any office are probably those who believe that you can’t listen to AM radio in the afternoon.

— Jon Jacobson, Lutherville

